10 hospitalized after crash in Oceanside Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:32s - Published 5 minutes ago 10 hospitalized after crash in Oceanside A two-vehicle collision on an Oceanside street sent 10 people to the hospital late Sunday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PUSHING THAT TOLL TO 682.NEW FROM OVERNIGHT, 10 PEOPLE,INCLUDING A FAMILY WITH CHILDRENAND A PREGNANT WOMAN WERRESCUED FROM A WRECK ON SEDATEROUTE 66.MULTIPLE CREWS WERE RESPONDINGTO THE SCENE AROUND 11.THE SEDAN HIT A PICKUP TRUCKWITH A FAMILY OF FOUR.THE TRUCK FLIPPED ON ITS SIDETRAPPING THE FAMILY.SIX PEOPLE WERE ALSO TRAPPED INTHEIR VEHICLE.EVERYONE IS IN THE HOSPITAL,SOME WITH CRITICAL INJURIES ANDNO UPDAT





You Might Like

Tweets about this