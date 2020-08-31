Global  
 

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies.

The news was released Sunday night in a press release.

The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo.

Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.

Buffett said "I am delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway participate in the future of Japan and the five companies we have chosen for investment."


Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway puts $6 billion in five Japanese trading firms focused on commodities as it pivots both East and below the ground.

