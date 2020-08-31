Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Investment In Five Japanese Firms

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $6 billion bet on five of Japan's biggest trading companies.

The news was released Sunday night in a press release.

The billionaire investor's company revealed that it owns just over 5% of Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni, and Sumitomo.

Business Insider reports that all five firms rose between 4% and 10% on Monday.

Buffett said "I am delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway participate in the future of Japan and the five companies we have chosen for investment."