The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the Netflix horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor, the follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House.

It stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan, Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, Amelia Eve and Tahirah Sharif.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Release Date: October 9, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Haunting of Bly Manor?

