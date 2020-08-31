The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival

For over two decades, the Milwaukee Independent Film Society has been celebrating local, national, and global filmmakers at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival.

Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has had an impact on this year's festival, but it is not stopping them from sharing great works of art!

Joining us to discuss the virtual format of this year's festival and how you can see the incredible films is Festival Director Ross Bigley.

Milwaukee's longest running film festival, The 22nd Annual Milwaukee Short Film Festival is happening next weekend!

There will be 2 virtaul programs. Program 1 starts September 11 at 5pm on their website; Program 2 is on September 12 at 5pm on their website.

Both will be taken down on Sunday, September 13 at night, so you have to tune in next weekend!.

There are panels from previous festivals already there for your enjoyment.

For more information and to check out the films next weekend, visit MilwaukeeIndependentFilmSociety.org.