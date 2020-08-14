Global  
 

‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said he did not intend to disrespect the Supreme Court or judiciary with his tweets.

Bhushan’s comments came during a press conference after the Supreme Court found him guilty of the contempt for his two tweets.

The apex court said the tweets were against judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.

“My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record,” said Bhushan.

“This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court.

When the Supreme Court wins, every Indian wins; every Indian wants a strong judiciary,” Bhushan added.


