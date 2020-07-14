$107 vs $15 Lobster Roll: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Expert chef Rawlston Williams and home cook Gabrielle are swapping materials and hoping for the best!

We set Gabrielle up with $107 worth of ingredients and chef Rawlston’s recipe before asking her to take a shot at recreating his knockout lobster roll.

To lend some guidance, food scientist Rose dialed in for a tutorial teleconference and pep talk.

On the other side, chef Rawlston received $15 worth of supplies - not too far off the going rate for your standard summertime lobster roll.

But what tricks does he have up his sleeve for improvising his way up to gourmet?

Tune in and find out who did the best under these mixed up circumstances!