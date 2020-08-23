Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty To 20 More Charges Of Rape, Sexual Assault
The adult film star was charged in June with the rape of 4 other women.
Jasmine Viel reports.
Man Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor; Police Say There May Be More VictimsA 24-year-old Reisterstown man faces multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
Former Boston Police Union President Pat Rose Faces New Sexual Assault ChargesPat Rose is facing a dozen new charges after four additional accusers came forward. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Man Wanted For Questioning In Queens RapeThe NYPD is asking for information on the man after a 36-year-old woman was attacked in Jamaica on Friday night. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports