Fort McHenry preparing for virtual Defenders' Day celebration

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Fort McHenry preparing for virtual Defenders' Day celebration
Fort McHenry preparing for virtual Defenders' Day celebration

TODAY THEY HELD A FLAG RAISINGCEREMONY OVER THE FORT.

THERAISING WILL BE A PART OF AVIDEO THE FORT WILL POSTONLINE... TO HONOR DEFENDER'SDAY-- THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATINGTHE DEFENSE OF THE CITY FROMINVADING BRITISH FORCES."after the 25-hour bombardmentby British ships, the large30x42 foot flag was raised,and the morning guns sounded,and when the smoke cleared,baltimore stood, and withstoodthe bombardment.

And the bigflag went up and Francis ScottKey saw the flag and wrote thethe words that would becomeout national anthem."DEFENDERS DAY THIS YEAR ISSATURDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH.

THWILL RELEASE THEIR VIIRTUALFLAG RAISING THE DAY AFTER.BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC...THEY WILL NOT BE DOING ANYIN-PERSON CELEBRATIONS.A BALTIMORE COUNTY LANDFILLSTRASH... IS BEING T




