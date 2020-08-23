Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:22s - Published
JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate

JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate

Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination.

He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning.

I would like to wish best of luck to students.

I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule.

Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam.

I wish you the best of luck.

I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam.

I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety.

Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states.

We are regularly talking to education ministers.

I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful.

I wish you best of luck to you again.

All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ramesh Pokhriyal Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician

PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati [Video]

PM Modi virtually addresses 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing on September 22. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also present at the event. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Parliament passes bill giving national importance tag to five new IIITs

 Parliament on Tuesday passed a legislation to declare the five new IIITs in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur as institutes of national importance,..
IndiaTimes

Joint Entrance Examination – Main Examination for admission to engineering colleges in India

NEET 2020: Preparation at exam centres amid Covid; minister wishes luck [Video]

NEET 2020: Preparation at exam centres amid Covid; minister wishes luck

Amid Covid-19, exam centres are prepared to conduct NEET on September 13. Ahead of the exam, halls and corridors were seen getting disinfected. Centres stocked up on adequate supply of sanitisers. Candidates appearing for the examination are to clean their hands before entering exam hall. Students will have to wear mask & gloves and must also carry personal sanitizer. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered to sit for NEET 2020. Exam centres for NEET 2020 have been increased from 2,546 to 3,843 to ensure distancing. NEET is being held after JEE-Main exam was held from Sept 1 to 6. For JEE-Main, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared out of 8.58 lakh registered. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published
JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website [Video]

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020. A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared. NTA has also released the final answer keys on its official website. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year. However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; recoveries cross 49 lakh

 India's Covid-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease..
IndiaTimes

With Breonna Taylor protests, COVID-19 and record homicides, Louisville police are in crisis

 Breonna Taylor's death has catapulted Louisville into the national spotlight and made its police force a focal point of the cry for racial justice.
 
USATODAY.com
Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC cadets commences in Jammu [Video]

Combined Annual Training Camp for NCC cadets commences in Jammu

National Cadet Corps (NCC) members expressed happiness as the Combined Annual Training Camp commenced in NCC camping ground Nagrota in Jammu. The training camps started following all SOPs of COVID-19. Around 165 cadets are participating in the ten day camp. Cadets are being trained in handling weapons, obstacle, physical exercise, drill, map reading and other trainings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

Standard operating procedure A set of detailed instructions compiled by an organization Or a manager to help workers carry out operations safely and effectively

Schools, colleges reopening option given to states under Unlock 4.0 guidelines; statewise plan to resume classes

 The Union Health Ministry has already released SOP for opening of schools from September 21.
DNA
Unlock 4.0: Metro services to resume from Sep 7 [Video]

Unlock 4.0: Metro services to resume from Sep 7

Ministry of Home Affairs on August 29 issued guidelines for fourth stage of unlock. Metro rail services will be allowed with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, in this regard Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
'Shooting of films, TV serials can resume with SOPs': Prakash Javadekar [Video]

'Shooting of films, TV serials can resume with SOPs': Prakash Javadekar

The Centre announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on Sunday. The SOPs were announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. SOPs include social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks. Javadekar added that shooting can be started using these SOPs. The SOPs have been released in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. SOPs have been finalized after consulting health and home ministries. "Shooting of films, TV serials was stopped due to COVID for the last 6 months. Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We have issued SOPs for shooting as per international experience, consulting Health ministry and Home ministry," Javadekar said. He added, "Apart from actors, all others will have to wear masks during shoots. Social distancing will also have to be followed by all. This is an important aspect of the economy and employs millions of people. We have issued SOPs to facilitate the production activity to resume.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

JEE Main exams to begin from today amid COVID-19 guidelines; education minister asks states to support candidates

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin from today after being postponed twice due to...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic [Video]

Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the Joint Entrance Exams, has released videos showing how they monitored the first day of the examinations that are being held amid the Covid pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published
Watch: JEE main kicks off across India with full Covid preventive steps [Video]

Watch: JEE main kicks off across India with full Covid preventive steps

JEE 2020 kicked off across the country amid the raging Covid pandemic crisis. Around 858,000 students will be appearing for the test at 660 centres across the country between September 1 and 6...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
JEE begins, students write competitive tests for IITs | NEET next | Oneindia News [Video]

JEE begins, students write competitive tests for IITs | NEET next | Oneindia News

Lakhs of students aspiring to enroll into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology sat for the competitive Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Tuesday. The crucial tests were already postponed twice..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published