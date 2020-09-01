Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Heading back to the classroom during the pandemic

Per day.

New at ten -- after friday's surprse announcement that madison city, huntsville city and madison county schools will start offering in- person classes weeks earlier than expected... some parents say they aren't comfortable sending thier children back to the classroom.

They thought it would be almost two months before their children would transition from at-home - to traditional learning.

Now in some cases - it's just a few days away.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke to parents in madison city schools.

She learned what they want to know before making a decision, and how the threat of coronavirus is impacting them.

Parents in madison city schools say their children have had a difficult time adjusting to the virtual program... but they aren't ready to just send their kids back to school just yet-- they want to know more details on how kids will be protected--and what in person school will look like.

Machelle naulty/ parent "i was shocked it was so early.

I expected the first nine weeks to be virtual."

Janelle arbuckle/ parent "scared.

I got really scared."

Tara bailey/ parent "i felt like it was too soon."

Jessica serrett/ parent "i don't really know what the best answer is."

Confusion and worry-- two feelings some parents in madison city schools say they are feeling after hearing the district is allowing students to come back to school as soon as september 8th.

Janelle arbuckle/ parent "there's a lot of to and fro when it comes to making that decision."

Parent janelle arbuckle says she wants her young children to go back to in-person school... janelle arbuckle/ parent "they are at such a crucial age where there are so many things they can only get from the classroom."

But she's worried about what the experience will be like.

Janelle arbuckle/ parent "you can't share toys, you can't share books, you can't play with anyone because you have to be far apart."

Machelle naulty/ parent "we don't know how many times the kids are going to take off their masks."

Parent machelle naulty says her husband has asthma--and she's worried her daughter may bring coronavirus home machelle naulty/ parent "we don't really know what the covid virus would do to him."

But she says her daughter would benefit from learning in a classroom setting.

Machelle naulty/ parent "to be in front of the teacher, to be able to ask questions all day and virtually, they don't have that opportunity."

Naulty says she wants to know how many students will be back at school-- and parents agree, they want answers from the district before making a final decision.

Tara bailey/ parent "we need to know what in-school looks like" janelle arbuckle/ parent "it's like there's no real, right answer."

Parents tell me they would prefer the district bring back students two weeks after labor day weekend... they say the holiday could cause a spike--and it would be better to decide if students should come back then.

Reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

Madison city schools says parents filled out a form before the school year started - choosing virtual or traditional school for their child.

Those were used to make class re-entry rosters.

If a parent wants to transition their child to traditional or virtual school now - they will need to email the principal and that