Local doctors warn public of misconceptions of colon cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- The death of actor Chadwick Boseman shocked the nation after his battle with colon cancer.

Several local organizations that may be able to help.

We have a list on our website, 41nbc.com also new tonight, the sudden death of actor chadwick boseman sent shockwaves nationwide.

The star of marvel's black panther died from his battle with colon cancer.

Now, local doctors want to warn the public of misconception about the disease.

According to doctors--colon cancer is one of the top three cancers in the united states.

Doctor eftaiha with coliseum medical centers-- says this kind of cancer grows from the inner cells of the lining of the rectum which form masses.

It can cause serious health issues and ultimately death if not caught in time.

Sot: saleh eftaiha, colon and rectal surgery coliseum medical centers "an abnormal growth that just goes haywire."

The doctor says in recent years--he has seen a trend in younger adults getting colon cancer.

In 20-18, the american g.i.

Association passed guidelines that says an adult with no symptoms should be screened at the age of 45 instead of 50.

Doctors eftaiha says minorities are mainly at risk.

"african american and hispanics or latino origin tend to have more aggressive tumors when they are discovered" the colon and rectal surgeon says signs of colon cancer can include bleeding from rectum, discoloration and texture of stool and unexplained weight loss.

He says if you see these signs--call a doctor.

"its better to be safe than sorry.

Sound the alarm and talk to a healthcare professional rather than keep these things to yourself and having a difficult situation later " in macon.

