Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion

Brian Austin Green Talks About Possible Reconciliation With Megan Fox



According to CNN Brian Austin Green hasn't totally given up on his marriage. In May he opened about splitting with Megan Fox. She has since gone on to date rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox married in 2010 after several years together and are the parents of three children. Over the weekend Green did his first Instagram Live. He was asked about if he believed they would work things out. He responded "I never say never."

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970