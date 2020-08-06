Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion

Global  
 

Brian Austin Green has insisted it's a 'never say never' kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with his estranged wife Megan Fox.


According to CNN Brian Austin Green hasn't totally given up on his marriage. In May he opened about splitting with Megan Fox. She has since gone on to date rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox married in 2010 after several years together and are the parents of three children. Over the weekend Green did his first Instagram Live. He was asked about if he believed they would work things out. He responded "I never say never."

Brian Austin Green has responded to his estranged wife Megan Fox's gushing post about her new man.

Megan Fox has found it 'crazy' that some critics have labelled her a sl*t for moving on from her broken marriage with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'locked in' for life with his new girlfriend Megan Fox, telling fans he won't be going on any new dates 'probably ever'.

