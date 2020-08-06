Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion

According to CNN Brian Austin Green hasn't totally given up on his marriage. In May he opened about splitting with Megan Fox. She has since gone on to date rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox married in 2010 after several years together and are the parents of three children. Over the weekend Green did his first Instagram Live. He was asked about if he believed they would work things out. He responded "I never say never."
We're going to have a weak frontal boundary moving through today kicking off scattered t'storms, mainly this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the W around 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 25 MPH. Any..