Protesters March Towards Portland Mayor’s House

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Groups of angry protesters have marched towards Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s house demanding his resignation.

Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US

 Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020 election,..
WorldNews

Trump’s signal to his followers is clear: Violence and chaos are my only hope

 President Trump was having a normal one on Sunday morning, tweeting and retweeting 89 times over the course of three and a half hours. Many of them were tweets..
WorldNews

Eye Opener: Portland mayor blames Trump for unrest

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is condemning President Trump after protests in the city over the weekend turned deadly. Also, Wisconsin officials are saying it is..
CBS News
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets [Video]

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Portland protests: Governor's plan faces criticism; Trump defends caravan of supporters

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's plan to increase law enforcement in Portland faced criticism as President Donald Trump defended a caravan of his supporters.
 
USATODAY.com
Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence' [Video]

Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made the remarks in Pittsburgh onMonday, following a violent weekend that left a protester dead in Portland,Oregon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news [Video]

Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
Labour: Government must fund schools’ Covid security [Video]

Labour: Government must fund schools’ Covid security

Shadow education minister Toby Perkins says the government must fund “the extra steps that schools have taken to make themselves Covid-secure”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Government considers delaying next year’s exams [Video]

Government considers delaying next year’s exams

The government is looking into the possibility of delaying next year’s GCSE and A-level exams to allow students to catch up with teaching time. However, schools minister Nick Gibb says “there are a range of issues to consider”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

What Facebook should do about its Kenosha problem

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Today let’s talk about the controversy around a militia organizing on Facebook, the violence that..
The Verge

Police Declare 'Unlawful Assembly' After Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Peduto's House [Video]

Police Declare 'Unlawful Assembly' After Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Peduto's House

Protesters gathered outside Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's home in Point Breeze for the second consecutive night. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:21Published
Protesters Gather At Mayor Peduto's House [Video]

Protesters Gather At Mayor Peduto's House

The protesters say they will be there until Mayor Bill Peduto talks to them. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:48Published
Protesters Still Outside Mayor Peduto's House [Video]

Protesters Still Outside Mayor Peduto's House

Protesters are still outside of Mayor Bill Peduto's house this evening. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:04Published