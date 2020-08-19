Protesters March Towards Portland Mayor’s House

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "anymoral leadership in this country." Biden says Trump can't stop the violence"because for years he has fomented it." He made the remarks in Pittsburgh onMonday, following a violent weekend that left a protester dead in Portland,Oregon.
[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.
Shadow education minister Toby Perkins says the government must fund "the extra steps that schools have taken to make themselves Covid-secure".
The government is looking into the possibility of delaying next year's GCSE and A-level exams to allow students to catch up with teaching time. However, schools minister Nick Gibb says "there are a range of issues to consider".