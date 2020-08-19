Protesters March Towards Portland Mayor’s House

Government considers delaying next year’s exams



The government is looking into the possibility of delaying next year's GCSE and A-level exams to allow students to catch up with teaching time. However, schools minister Nick Gibb says "there are a range of issues to consider".

