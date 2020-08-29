Alabama Football players march for social justice

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 days ago

Nick Saban led a march of football players and other athletes Monday

Alabama football and other athletes made their message heard monday in tuscaloosa when the players, lead by nick saban marched through campus, demanding social justice..... vo: a sea of crimson tide players marched from the mal moore athleteic complext to foster auditorium.

Running back najee harris wore a shirt with defend black lives on the front, his teammates standing behind saban with black lives matter signs.

Players from all different backgrounds coming together for the same cause, change.

Sot: "today i feel like a proud parent, i'm proud of the message, all lives can't matter till black lives matter."

Harris spoke too saying, police must be held accountable.

Alabama athletic director greg byrne supported the players, and spoke at the march too.

Lets move on down 65... and hop off at auburn's campus.

Where the tigers didn't practice today, and 16 guys won't be able to practice all week because of covid-19.

Vo: