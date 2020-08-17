Gavin Williamson apologises for exam downgrade disruption

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is 'deeply sorry' to schoolpupils who had their grades unfairly downgraded across England.

He told theCommons: 'The independent regulator Ofqual had put in place a system forarriving at grades that was believed to be fair and robust.

'It became clear,however, that there were far too many inconsistent and unfair outcomes for Aand AS-level students, and that it was not reasonable to expect these to bedealt with even through a boosted and enhanced appeals process.'