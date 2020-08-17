Gavin Williamson apologises for exam downgrade disruption

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is 'deeply sorry' to schoolpupils who had their grades unfairly downgraded across England.

He told theCommons: 'The independent regulator Ofqual had put in place a system forarriving at grades that was believed to be fair and robust.

'It became clear,however, that there were far too many inconsistent and unfair outcomes for Aand AS-level students, and that it was not reasonable to expect these to bedealt with even through a boosted and enhanced appeals process.'


Gavin Williamson apologises to students for exams fiasco [Video]

Gavin Williamson apologises to students for exams fiasco

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson apologises to school pupils in England who had their A-level grades unfairly downgraded. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Gavin Williamson doorstepped as he arrives for work [Video]

Gavin Williamson doorstepped as he arrives for work

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is doorstepped as he arrives for work following the sacking of chief education civil servant, Jonathan Slater. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools [Video]

Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government’s late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools [Video]

Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has guaranteed all schools in England will receive coronavirus testing kits ahead of reopening in September. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling [Video]

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results. The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students [Video]

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’ [Video]

Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades [Video]

Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades

Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Students call for Gavin Williamson to resign and chant "Tories aren't human" in Westminster [Video]

Students call for Gavin Williamson to resign and chant "Tories aren't human" in Westminster

Students gathered outside the Department for Education in London on Saturday (August 22) calling for the resignation of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson following the algorithm fiasco with this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published
Protesters demand Williamson be sacked over exams fiasco [Video]

Protesters demand Williamson be sacked over exams fiasco

Students and teachers protesting over A-level and Btec results in England havedemanded the immediate sacking of Gavin Williamson.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Gavin Williamson Clarifies Decision-Making On A-level Results Fiasco [Video]

Gavin Williamson Clarifies Decision-Making On A-level Results Fiasco

Gavin Williamson has tried to clarify when he made the decision to go back to teacher-assessed grades for A-level results following the fiasco that has affected thousands of pupils and their further..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published