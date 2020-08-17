Gavin Williamson apologises for exam downgrade disruption
Gavin Williamson apologises for exam downgrade disruption
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he is 'deeply sorry' to schoolpupils who had their grades unfairly downgraded across England.
He told theCommons: 'The independent regulator Ofqual had put in place a system forarriving at grades that was believed to be fair and robust.
'It became clear,however, that there were far too many inconsistent and unfair outcomes for Aand AS-level students, and that it was not reasonable to expect these to bedealt with even through a boosted and enhanced appeals process.'