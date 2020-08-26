'I really admire her': Peter Andre praises Sarah Harding for cancer bravery Bang Media - Duration: 01:21s - Published on September 1, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published 'I really admire her': Peter Andre praises Sarah Harding for cancer bravery Peter Andre has praised Sarah Harding for speaking out about her breast cancer diagnoses as he hopes it will raise awareness. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend