The struggle of finding subs

FACING FAMILIES ANDSTUDENTS.IN A YEAR THEYCOULD BE NEEDEDMORE THAN EVER..THERE ARECONCERNS NOTENOUGH PEOPLEWILL BE WILLING TOSUBSTITUTE TEACH.NBC26'S MATTJARCHOW TAKES ONTHAT PROBLEM INTONIGHT'S REBOUNDREPORT.IN A YEAR WITH SOMUCH UNCERTAINTY..JIM STRICK, NEENAHJOINT SCHOOLDISTRICTCOMMUNICATIONSMANAGER"We don't know what it'sgoing to look like."THERE'S A BIGCONCERN AT THENEENAH JOINTSCHOOL DISTRICT.JIM STRICK, NEENAHJOINT SCHOOLDISTRICTCOMMUNICATIONSMANAGER"Every time we have staffmembers out we'restruggling to find subs,and this year we'reprobably going to havethem out more than ever."JIM STRICK SAIDFROM THE VERYSTART OF PLANNINGTHIS YEAR..FINDING SUBSTITUTETEACHERS..HAS BEENA FOCUS.AND..THEY'RE NOTALONE.DAVID DEGUIRE, DPIDIRECTOR OFTEACHER EDUCATION,PROFESSIONALDEVELOPMENT, ANDLICENSING"It's tough, it's reallytough."STATE DEPARTMENTOF PUBLICINSTRUCTIONOFFICIALS SAY THEREARE CONCERNSACROSS THE STATE."Several districts are evenstruggling just to hireteachers for their regularclassrooms."STANDUP -IN 20-17 THE STATELEGISLATURECHANGED THEREQUIREMENTS TO BEA SUBSTITUTETEACHER..INSTEAD OF ABACHELOR'SDEGREE..A 'SUB' NOWNEEDS AN ASSOCIATE'SDEGREE..THAT'S ACTUALLYRAISED THE NUMBEROF PEOPLE WITH ASHORT-TERMSUBSTITUTE LICENSE...BUT IT'S ONE THINGTO HAVE THATLICENSE..IT'S ANOTHER TO BEWILLING TO GO INTO ACLASSROOM ANDTEACH AS THISPANDEMIC CONTINUES."There are a lot of themthat are just too hesitant togo back."MANY SUBS ARERETIRED TEACHERS..WHO MAY BE OLDERAND MORE AT RISKFOR THECORONAVIRUS..OR LESS FAMILIARWITH THIS YEAR'SVIRTUAL LEARNING.STILL..THERE COULDBE SOMEOPPORTUNITIES TOATTRACT SUBS.."Look within theircommunity, and thinkabout parents, think aboutgraduates."DAVID DEGUIRE, DPIDIRECTOR OFTEACHER EDUCATION,PROFESSIONALDEVELOPMENT, ANDLICENSING"Check with your alumni,see who's back in townand interested in subbing."AND HERE INNORTHEASTWISCONSIN..SOME BIG DISTRICTSARE GOING VIRTUAL.THAT COULD FREE UPSUBS FOR SCHOOLSWHO ARE IN-PERSON.JIM STRICK, NEENAHJOINT SCHOOLDISTRICTCOMMUNICATIONSMANAGER"We're optimistic we cantap into some of that.

Thatis one of the things we'rehoping will work out for usthis year."..A YEAR WHERE SUBSMAY BE NEEDEDMORE THAN EVER....A YEAR WHERE THEYMAY NOT BE FOUND.MATT JARCHOW, NBC26.