Emily in Paris Movie - Lily Collins

Emily in Paris Movie - Official Teaser Trailer & Date Announce - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company -- and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Directed by Andrew Fleming (premiere episode) starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Ashley Park, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Arnaud Viard release date October 2, 2020 (on Netflix)