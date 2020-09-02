MSU Vet School helping to combat COVID-19

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 weeks ago

State veterinary school is working with the john c.

Longest student health center to speed up the results for students and staff's coronavirus tests... wtva's rhea thornton was in starkville to learn more about the new process.

Sid salter - chief communications officer at mississippi state university "the college of veterinary medicine is really a jewel not just for our university but for the state of mississippi."

Mississippi state's veterinary school is processins tests to determine if a coronavirus test is positive or negative.

Chief communications officer of mississippi state, sid salter says the transition from animal to human care is not all that different.

Sid salter - chief communications officer at mississippi state university "all of the laboratory amenities that you have at a human hospital, you have at a veterinary hospital as well."

The centers for disease control approved the vet school to provide test results.

Salter says students and staff begin by getting tested at the longest student health center.

He said the tests are transferred to the college of veterinary medicine where scientist determine if they are positive or negative.

Salter believes this process brings faster results.

Sid salter: "instead of waiting several days, that can be speeded up exponentially by having not only the collection of the sample but the processing of the test here on this campus."

Along with faster testing, sid thinks this experience will help their students learn great skills in the field.

Sid salter: "they get some hands-on, real world experience doing something that's pretty important right now not just to our area but to the country."

Tag: reporting from mississippi state, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

