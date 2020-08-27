Eviction Moratorium Extended Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago California legislature passes eviction moratorium extension. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WSS Memorial Gardens RT @_celia_bedelia_: There’s is no direct financial assistance under this order. There’s no rent forgiveness/cancellation under this order… 2 minutes ago ghibby! RT @_celia_bedelia_: PS HERE IS A LIST OF ALL THE STATES WHO HAVE AND HAVE NOT EXTENDED THE EVICTION MORATORIUM ALONG WITH OTHER TENANT PRO… 28 minutes ago Eugene V. Debs RT @FOX5Vegas: Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the eviction moratorium by 45 days and earmarked an additional $10 million for a rental assistan… 49 minutes ago RedwoodGirlInChico 🍞🌹 #HousingForAll #M4A @nycsouthpaw @digby56 A moratorium til the end of the year on foreclosure of federally-backed mortgages was extende… https://t.co/VgnUoj2CHE 1 hour ago