Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eviction Moratorium Extended

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Eviction Moratorium Extended
California legislature passes eviction moratorium extension.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Superior Court judge won’t block Mass. eviction moratorium

A Suffolk Superior Court judge denied a request to preliminary block Massachusetts officials from...
bizjournals - Published

FHFA extends foreclosure and eviction moratorium for a third time to Dec. 31

Four days ahead of its previous expiration date, the FHFA extended its foreclosure and eviction...
HousingWire - Published

United States: COVID-19: FHA Extends Eviction And Foreclosure Moratorium For Homeowners Through 12-31-2020 - Duane Morris LLP

Per HUD, earlier today, on August 28, 2020, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced the...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this

WSS_Memorial

WSS Memorial Gardens RT @_celia_bedelia_: There’s is no direct financial assistance under this order. There’s no rent forgiveness/cancellation under this order… 2 minutes ago

CaffeineAndHate

ghibby! RT @_celia_bedelia_: PS HERE IS A LIST OF ALL THE STATES WHO HAVE AND HAVE NOT EXTENDED THE EVICTION MORATORIUM ALONG WITH OTHER TENANT PRO… 28 minutes ago

digyoursoul

Eugene V. Debs RT @FOX5Vegas: Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the eviction moratorium by 45 days and earmarked an additional $10 million for a rental assistan… 49 minutes ago

RedwoodGirl

RedwoodGirlInChico 🍞🌹 #HousingForAll #M4A @nycsouthpaw @digby56 A moratorium til the end of the year on foreclosure of federally-backed mortgages was extende… https://t.co/VgnUoj2CHE 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPAK discusses landlord rights during moratorium extension [Video]

IPAK discusses landlord rights during moratorium extension

23ABC breaks down what the eviction moratorium extension means for tenants and landlords.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:13Published
Uncertainty Widespread Over Eviction Ban Expiration Even After Bill’s Passage [Video]

Uncertainty Widespread Over Eviction Ban Expiration Even After Bill’s Passage

Devin Fehley reports on confusion surrounding eviction moratorium bill that extended and weekend protections (9-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
Cincy housing 'at a complete crisis level' without eviction protections [Video]

Cincy housing 'at a complete crisis level' without eviction protections

Rent was due Tuesday for thousands of people in Greater Cincinnati. Many of them, still scraping together a living after being laid off or having their hours cut due to the pandemic, won’t be able to..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:10Published