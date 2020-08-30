EJ Espresso: Parl panel set to grill FB reps today; CBI on Sushant death case

The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was also called in for questioned by the agency for the fourth day. The actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning. Meanwhile, hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case connected to the actor’s death said that he had met Rhea in 2017 but never met Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party’s link with Sandeep Singh, the self-professed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, must be probed. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different angles linked to the case of the actor’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June. Watch the full video for all the latest updates into the actor’s death probe.
Owner of the Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya arrived at the Panaji airport on August 30. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before August 31 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Gaurav Arya said, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met Rhea in 2017."
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai. Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case for fourth consecutive day.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."
