Ahead of Game 7, do Rockets regret trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook?

Chris Broussard: LeBron was spectacular, he's playing like the best player in the world | UNDISPUTED



The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago