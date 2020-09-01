Ahead of Game 7, do Rockets regret trading Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook?

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in..
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss on the Houston Rockets game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard felt James Harden's performance was sad and that he conceded to the critics and LeBron..
The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4..
