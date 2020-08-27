Miley Cyrus obsessed with the Eagles since her grandmother passed away
Miley Cyrus has been listening to the music of the Eagles on repeat since her beloved grandmother Loretta "Mammie" Finley died in August.
The Ultimate Trio? Dua Lipa wants supergroup with Stevie Nicks and Miley CyrusDua Lipa thinks that she, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks could form an amazing supergroup after she worked with both artists.
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefightersMiley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.
Miley Cyrus marks 7th anniversary of Wrecking BallMiley Cyrus admitted it "feels like a lifetime ago" since she released 'Wrecking Ball' as she marked the hit's seventh anniversary.