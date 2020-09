President pledges millions to help rebuild

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 minutes ago

THIS MORNING -- WITH THECURFEW STILL BEING ENFORCEDHERE-- THERE WERE ONCE AGAINNO REPORTS OF VIOLENCE ORDESTRUCTION HERE.PRESIDENTTRUMP USING HIS VISIT HEREYESTERDAY AS AN OPPORTUNITY TOTHANK LAW ENFORCEMENT FORPLAYING A ROLE IN ENFORCINGTHIS CURFEW AND RESTORINGORDER.PRES TRUMP: 13:24:32 i came tothank police, law enforcement-incredible, guardPRES TRUMP:13:24:40 amazing, all gottogether minute they got thereit was overTHE PRESIDENT CALLING OUTANTI-POLICE RHETORIC ANDSAYING WISCONSIN WILL RECIEVE42-MILLION DOLLARS FOR PUBLICSAFETY.HE ALSO USED HIS TRIPAS A CHANCE TO SURVEY THEDAMAGE LEFT BEHIND AFTERRIOTING AND LOOTING LAST WEEKHERE IN KENOSHA.TRUMP --OFFERING THIS MESSAGE OF HOPETO SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS HERE:But we're going to work withyou.

We're going to help you.Okay?

We'll help you rebuild.It's a great area.

It's agreat state.

This should neverhappen.THE PRESIDENT PROMISED FOUR-MILLION FEDERAL DOLLARS TOHELP BUSINESSES REBUILD ANDRECOVER.MEANWHILE, THE CURFEWIN KENOSHA WILL REMAIN INPLACE THROUGH THE END OF THEWEEK.AUTHROTIES -- STANDINGGUARD AGAIN THIS MORNING --ENFORCING THAT CURFEW UNTILSEVEN O'CLOCK.LIVE IN KENOSHA-RYAN JENKINS- TMJ4 NE