Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire.

Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans.

CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright.

The plays made him a star.

He's produced TV shows and movies and owns one of the biggest studios in the country.

"Ownership changes everything," he told Forbes.

Forbes has added Perry to its list of billionaires and estimates that he has earned "more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005."


