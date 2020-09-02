Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Incident Exposure

Global  
 

Disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of indecent exposure.

CNN reports that 3 claim D'Elia exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent.

D'Elia denies these allegations Earlier this summer several women posted evidence clearly showing D'Elia attempted to solicited sex from them when they were under aged.

The fall out was swift.

D'Elia was dumped by his agents and managers.

TV episodes he guest starred on were removed from streaming services.


