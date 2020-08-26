Wednesday 9/2 Insider Buying Report: QDEL, CORT

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Quidel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Douglas C.

Bryant bought 5,000 shares of QDEL, at a cost of $174.99 each, for a total investment of $874,965.

Bargain hunters can bag QDEL even cheaper than Bryant did, with shares changing hands as low as $158.72 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 9.3% below Bryant's purchase price.

Quidel is trading up about 7.5% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Bryant bought QDEL at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.97M at an average of $197.23 per share.

And at Corcept Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director G.

Leonard Baker Jr. who purchased 46,251 shares for a cost of $12.49 each, for a trade totaling $577,738.

This buy marks the first one filed by Baker Jr. in the past twelve months.

Corcept Therapeutics is trading up about 48.7% on the day Wednesday.

So far Baker Jr. is in the green, up about 58.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.79.