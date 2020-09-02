DraftKings Drafts MJ: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Sept. 2

Here are the top stories in sports and business on Wednesday, Sept. 2.



Related videos from verified sources Wynn Las Vegas files lawsuit after Labor Day weekend violence at property



The Wynn Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit after fights broke out at the property over Labor Day weekend. The resort filed the lawsuit on Friday against the individuals who were involved in a brawl in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:00 Published 1 day ago Trump hosting events in Southern Nevada Sept. 13



On Sunday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a roundtable meeting and a "Great American Comeback Event" in the Las Vegas valley. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 1 day ago Financial Focus for Sept. 11, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:46 Published 1 day ago