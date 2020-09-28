Russell Wilson Dominates: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Sept. 28



Related videos from verified sources Full Interview: Carrollton Native, Current NFL DE Ryan Russell On Living Room Sports



Full interview with Carrollton native and current NFL free agent defensive end Ryan Russell as he talks about his career so far and how he has opened up about his sexuality. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 44:30 Published 15 hours ago Living Room Sports: Carrollton Native, Current NFL DE Ryan Russell



Carrollton native and current NFL free agent defensive end Ryan Russell joins Living Room Sports to talk about his career so far and how he has opened up about his sexuality. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 07:27 Published 15 hours ago Food Handler Safety Training Card services to resume for first time applicants



The Southern Nevada Health District’s Food Handler Safety Training Card program will resume operations for first-time clients on Sept. 28. Services will be available by appointment only. First-time.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 16 hours ago