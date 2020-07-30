Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.
Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a "last resort" following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area.