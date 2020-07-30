Global  
 

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Corby, Oldham, Rossendale,Bolton and Pendle are among the areas reporting a rise in numbers.


No socialising under tighter measures in parts of northern England

No socialising under tighter measures in parts of northern England

People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Coronavirus in England: Areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Coronavirus in England: Areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Numbers are falling in theareas recording the highest rates, including Oldham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be 'last resort'

Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be ‘last resort’

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a “last resort” following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

How Ashford went from one of England's most infected areas to 0 COVID-19 cases

How Ashford went from one of England's most infected areas to 0 COVID-19 cases The Kent town became the epicentre for coronavirus in the county but the number of new cases has now...
Dover Express - Published

The areas of Surrey where coronavirus infection rate has risen and fallen in past week

The areas of Surrey where coronavirus infection rate has risen and fallen in past week Public Health England data reveals where in the county new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the...
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser - Published

Coronavirus cases in Wales: How many people have died?

Only four council areas have not reported new cases of Covid-19, according to Public Health Wales.
BBC News - Published


jo55adams

jo UK announces 10 more coronavirus deaths with cases now over 1,500 a day should we be reacting not ploughing ahead r… https://t.co/UW4wnK2ZDP 2 hours ago

Tess_invests

Tess Page City centre has been packed with people since the shops reopened. Social distancing ignored in most public areas an… https://t.co/vMG4XV0Yhr 12 hours ago

ghrend

ghrend RT @SocialistVoice: Areas that have not so far been covered by local lockdown rules limiting household visits have shown growth in coronavi… 13 hours ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice Areas that have not so far been covered by local lockdown rules limiting household visits have shown growth in coro… https://t.co/gsqP14chFR 13 hours ago

emas_online

EMAS UK government urged to publish the scientific advice behind decisions to lift local coronavirus restrictions in som… https://t.co/YMruivtfJm 2 days ago

danwainwright

Daniel Wainwright I've been experimenting with gganimate to show how the 10 areas of England with the highest rates of new coronaviru… https://t.co/VojeyewpQg 3 days ago

PetelaudaPete

Pete Lauda Guitar Tuition RT @BBCRadioManc: New guidance says a single confirmed case of coronavirus in a school in England could mean sending home an entire year gr… 4 days ago

BBCRadioManc

BBC Radio Manchester New guidance says a single confirmed case of coronavirus in a school in England could mean sending home an entire y… https://t.co/VpoNLaidzi 5 days ago


Dozens of teenagers 'break Covid-19 restrictions' to exercise on bridge in the Philippines [Video]

Dozens of teenagers 'break Covid-19 restrictions' to exercise on bridge in the Philippines

Dozens of youngsters were seen flouting coronavirus guidelines in the Philippines by exercising on a highway bridge. Aiko Baguio Josol said she was surprised after seeing minors jogging and playing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published
Are COVID-19 cases stabilizing? New England Baptist doctor weighs in [Video]

Are COVID-19 cases stabilizing? New England Baptist doctor weighs in

Dr. Brian Hollenbeck, the chief of infectious disease at New England Baptist Hospital,

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:57Published
Massachusetts Reports 301 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 301 New Coronavirus Cases

There are currently 314 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published