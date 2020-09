Van de Beek to wear no.34 shirt in tribute to Nouri Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 minutes ago Van de Beek to wear no.34 shirt in tribute to Nouri Donny Van de Beek has chosen to wear the number 34 shirt at Manchester United as a tribute to his former Ajax team mate, Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage after having a heart attack during a game in 2017. 0

