Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s - Published 15 hours ago Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves' Director Ridley Scott and cast members Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim discuss their futuristic new HBO Max series "Raised By Wolves" which is set in a society where humans are raised by androids on a mysterious planet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cynthia Braun RT @Travis_F_Tweets: Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves' https://t.co/vD2qF0lqmT 7 hours ago ken crichlow RT @ETCanada: "In the past it's created wars and in the present day it's created wars," Travis Fimmel, Ridley Scott & the cast discuss reli… 7 hours ago ET Canada "In the past it's created wars and in the present day it's created wars," Travis Fimmel, Ridley Scott & the cast di… https://t.co/7VxrJoHLdp 9 hours ago #TravisFimmel Tweets Ridley Scott And Cast Talk 'Raised By Wolves' https://t.co/vD2qF0lqmT 11 hours ago Lauren Hernandez RT @ETCanada: Watch: #RidleyScott and cast talk their new sci-fi series #RaisedByWolves https://t.co/HOkDkP1O2l 14 hours ago ET Canada Watch: #RidleyScott and cast talk their new sci-fi series #RaisedByWolves https://t.co/HOkDkP1O2l 14 hours ago CNN Newsource NEW ON HOME VIDEO PKG: Executive Producer Ridley Scott and the cast talk about the new @hbomax sci-fi drama series,… https://t.co/4dxJVA83ZA 2 days ago