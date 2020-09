Dancing 86-year-old Elvis fan is young at heart Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 days ago Dancing 86-year-old Elvis fan is young at heart This elderly woman danced carefree while a busker played her favorite Elvis Presley song. Watch the heartwarming video filmed in the town square of Reading, UK, as singer Jason Allan, 23, coos a rendition of "Can't Help Falling In Love." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this