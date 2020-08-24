Video Credit: KIMT - Published 12 hours ago

Everyone is wearing a mask and he says anxiety is really high, but teachers have missed their students are are excited to welcome them back.

Changes at RPS On First Day of School

We're continuing our back to school coverage ... as rochester public school students head back to the classroom.

"* principal matt ruzek tells me in his more than 20 years in education this back to school day is a first for him.

Ruzek says their first priority is to ensure the safety of students and staff which is why masks are required..

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

That includes having students in?

"* class learning two days a week and then distance learning three days a week.

At riverside that means about 130 kids will be in the school at a time.

Ruzek says while teachers are ready to see kids in their classroom again ?

"* they're going to have to take this new way of there's a ton of anxiety and stress because they want to do it well and we want to continue to be here and we want to continue to be here and we want to continue to be working with our families.

So, ready is kind of a loaded word.

We're ready in some aspects and then others we just have to see how it goes and then learn and build form there.

The school does want to ease some concerns parents may have by saying the primary focus is the safety of the students and plans are in place from the classrooms to the playground.

There are also guidance counselors and social workers on staff.

Riverside central elementary also says the school will focus on communication between the parents and teachers to make sure everyone is on the