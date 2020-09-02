Baltimore City opening in-person learning centers for K-5 students by month's end

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:13s - Published 12 minutes ago

WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINSUS FROM FARRING- BAYBROOKRECREATION CENTER TO EXPLAINTHE PROGRAM.LOOKLIVE- THIS REC CENTER ISONE OF 15 LOCATIONS ACROSSBALTIMORE WHERE ELEMENTARYSCHOOL STUDENTS WILL BE ABLETO MEET FOR IN- PERSONLEARNING THIS FALL.

SCHOOLSYSTEMS HAVE ALREADY ADAPTEDTO VIRTUALLY TEACH STUDENTSDURING THIS PANDEMIC.

NOWBALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ANDRECREATION AND PARKS AREADPATING AGAIN TO OFFERIN-PERSON OPTIONS TO SELECTSTUDENTS THAT NEED IT.

ALISONPERKINS- COHEN, CHIEF OFSTAFF- We really appreciatethe sacrifice the students aremaking at this time.

They aresome of the groups that havemade the biggest sacrifice tokeep all of us safe.

So wereally owe it to them to givethem a safe place where theycan learn, theres activitiesand this is a way that theycan do that CITY SCHOOLS ANDREC AND PARKS WILL STAFF 15LOCATIONS ACROSS BALTIMORE TOHOST MORE THAN 1,000 STUDENTSFOR THE FALL.PROVIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSTUDENTS, WHO ARE LESS LIKELYTO BE ENGAGED IN VIRTUALLEARNING, WITH A PLACE TOCOMPLETE THEIR WORK.

They canaccess their learning wherethere is wifi, where there isheadsets, where they havedevices.

Where they haveadult who is caring for themTHE STUDENTS WILL BE IN SMALLGROUPS OF NO MORE THAN 15STUDENTS& LED BY DISTANCELEARNING PROCTORS.

EACH CENTERWILL HAVE HEALTH AND SAFETYEQUIPMENT AND MANDATORY HEALTSCREENINGS.

REC AND PARKS WILLALSO LEAD ACTIVITIES FOR THESTUDENTS.

We are very awarethat the isolation of beinghome is a big thing forstudents too and they donget any interactions oractivities other than theirvirtual learning and so thisis a way too for them for usto address some of the otherthings they are interested inwhether itor crafts or thereactivities that will happen inthe rec centers that willaddress those other intereststhat students have.

THEPROGRAM STARTS AT THE END OFTHE MONTH AND THEY WILLPRIORITIZE CHILDREN OF PARENTSWHO WORK IN PERSON ANDSTUDENTS WHO WERE NOT ABLE TOACTIVILY PARTICIPATE IN SPRINGVIRTUAL LEARNING.

We havefamilies who have jobs thatrequire them to be outside oftheir home and so weto create a safe place wherethey can have their students.LOOKLIVE- APPLICATIONS FORTHIS PROGRAM ARE DUE IN ONEWEEK.

FAMILIES CAN FILL IT OUTON ONLINE OR CALL.

FAMILIES CAN FILL IT OUT ONLINE OR CALL.

WE HAVE ALL THAT INFOMRAITON ON OUR WEBSITE WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM. IN BALTIMORE ABBY ISAACS WMAR 2 NEWS.