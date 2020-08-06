University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores

The University of California system can no longer use ACT and SAT tests as a determining factor for admission.

According to CNN, the ruling was handed down by Brad Seligman, an Alameda County Superior Court Judge.

The decision comes months after the university system waived the standardized testing requirements until 2024.

The agreement was, if a new test hadn't emerged by 2025, testing for California residents would be eliminated.

The judge's ruling went even further, prohibiting the consideration of scores from students who still chose to submit them.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of California said it "respectfully disagrees with the Court's ruling."