Longtime Steelers Season-Ticket Holders Surprised With Seats From Heinz Field

Reporter Update: Steelers Training Camp To BeginKDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on Steelers training camp set to begin at Heinz Field.
Steelers To Arrive At Heinz Field For 2020 Training CampThe Steelers will be holding their training camp away from Latrobe for the first time in many decades, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Pittsburgh Area Company Develops Electrostatic Drone That Could Disinfect Stadiums In Three HoursA Pittsburgh area company says they have developed a drone that could sanitize entire stadiums in three hours. Katie Johnston reports.