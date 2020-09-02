Carole Baskin Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star



From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago

Trending Now: Ready To Roar On The Dance Floor?



Florida's Carole Baskin from '"Tiger King" is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers on "Dancing with the Stars." Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:41 Published 4 hours ago