New indications a coronavirus vaccine could come before 2021, Baseball legend Tom Seaver dies at 75 and Tiger King star joins the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

Spotted In Ely RT @ElyCityCrusader : 🏆👏Congratulations to @ElyCityFC for winning in last nights @EmiratesFACup Extra Preliminary Round Last night @GoddyRov … 9 minutes ago

J Bird RT @Panda8ngel : Sept. 3 at 5:30pm PDT, @CharityBrdGamer has graciously agreed to stream his After Show on my channel to raise money for @Ex … 7 minutes ago

charlyy (RT deal helper) RT @HabboFBINW3C : 🌟PR is BACK! And to celebrate we are doing a 31 Day HC Box Giveaway 🌟 RULES TO ENTER: 1. Must be following @HabboFBINW3C … 7 minutes ago

𝒯𝑜𝒻𝒾 𝒮𝓉𝒾𝑔𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇 is npc energy RT @rena_lli : [ 🌱CSP GIVEAWAY ] I will be giving away a copy of Clip Studio Paint PRO part of a series of giveaways and as a thank you for… 17 seconds ago