FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody and hospitalized on Sunday after he threatened to harm himself and they released bodycam video from the day of the incident.


Body cam footage shows Trump campaign aide Brad Parscale being tackled, detained by police

The video shows police tackle Parscale to the ground and place handcuffs on him.
News24.com | Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalised after threatening suicide

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been taken to a Florida...
10 guns confiscated from Trump aide Parscale’s home after call from wife: police

Police officers confiscated 10 guns from former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale's home on...
Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Threat

Parscale’s wife, Candice, called police saying her husband had guns in the house and was threatening to hurt himself.

