Pres. Trump, First Lady Visit Supreme Court To Pay Respects To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Mourners waiting in line to pay respects to the late Supreme Court Justice booed and chanted when the president arrived. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 7 minutes ago

Dozens protest the replacement of Justice Ginsburg outside Mitch McConnell’s home in Washington D.C



Dozens of demonstrators gathered near Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell's, home in Washington, D.C. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 1 hour ago