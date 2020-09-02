Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 hours ago

Protest in DC outside of police station after officer shot and killed a black man

TONIGHT..

WHERE PEOPLE AREPROTESTING OUTSIDE A POLICESTATION IN SOUTHEAST D-C AFTERA DEADLY OFFICER INVOLVEDSHOOTING.

HERE'S SOME VIDEOTHAT WAS TAKEN OF THAT PROTESTJUST MINUTES AGO.

THIS ALLCOMES AFTER AN OFFICER SHOT ANAFRICAN AMERICAN MAN THISAFTERNOON.

OFFICERS APPROACHEDA CAR AFTER RECEIVINGINFORMATION THAT THE PEOPLEINSIDE MIGHT BE ARMED.

SOMEPEOPLE IN THE CAR RAN FROM THESCENE ON FOOT AND ONE OFFICEROPENED FIRE, KILLING ONE OFTHEM.

HE HASN'T BEENIDENTIFIED BY NAME, BUTNEIGHBORS SAY HE JUST TURNED18.

SEVERAL GUNS WERE FOUNDTHE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING ANDTHE MAN WHO WAS SHOT WASBELIEVED TO BE ARMED.