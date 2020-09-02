Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest in DC outside of police station after officer shot and killed a black man

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Protest in DC outside of police station after officer shot and killed a black man

Protest in DC outside of police station after officer shot and killed a black man

Protest in DC outside of police station after officer shot and killed a black man

TONIGHT..

WHERE PEOPLE AREPROTESTING OUTSIDE A POLICESTATION IN SOUTHEAST D-C AFTERA DEADLY OFFICER INVOLVEDSHOOTING.

HERE'S SOME VIDEOTHAT WAS TAKEN OF THAT PROTESTJUST MINUTES AGO.

THIS ALLCOMES AFTER AN OFFICER SHOT ANAFRICAN AMERICAN MAN THISAFTERNOON.

OFFICERS APPROACHEDA CAR AFTER RECEIVINGINFORMATION THAT THE PEOPLEINSIDE MIGHT BE ARMED.

SOMEPEOPLE IN THE CAR RAN FROM THESCENE ON FOOT AND ONE OFFICEROPENED FIRE, KILLING ONE OFTHEM.

HE HASN'T BEENIDENTIFIED BY NAME, BUTNEIGHBORS SAY HE JUST TURNED18.

SEVERAL GUNS WERE FOUNDTHE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING ANDTHE MAN WHO WAS SHOT WASBELIEVED TO BE ARMED.POLICE HAVE MADE AN ARREST INCONNECTION TO A MURDER




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family Files Suit After Child Pepper Sprayed During Impromptu Protest Following Death Of Anthony McClain In Pasadena [Video]

Family Files Suit After Child Pepper Sprayed During Impromptu Protest Following Death Of Anthony McClain In Pasadena

A Pasadena family has filed suit against the city, claiming police violated their First Amendment rights during an impromptu protest following the death of Anthony McClain, a Black man who was shot by..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:26Published
Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California [Video]

Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California

Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday (August 29) in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
'That's a medic': Police officers in Portland punch a man lying on the ground [Video]

'That's a medic': Police officers in Portland punch a man lying on the ground

Video shows police officers in Portland, Oregon punching a man who is lying on the ground during a protest on Aug. 31.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:32Published