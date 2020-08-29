Global  
 

Miley Cyrus' marriage split sucked

Miley Cyrus is apparently still reeling from her 2019 divorce and the media fallout from the marriage break-up.


Miley Cyrus honours late grandmother with Eagles cover [Video]

Miley Cyrus honours late grandmother with Eagles cover

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late grandmother during a virtual performance by playing her favourite Eagles tune, Take It To The Limit.

VMAs 2020: Must-see photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Miley Cyrus and more

 Keke Palmer hosted the first-ever virtual VMAs, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the nominations and K-pop stars BTS performed 'Dynamite'.
Miley Cyrus Adopts Abandoned Bulldog

 Miley Cyrus did a great thing in the middle of this pandemic ... she adopted an abandoned pooch that is now one lucky dog. The bulldog in question had been..
Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked' [Video]

Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked'

Miley Cyrus has said her divorce from Liam Hemsworth "f****** sucked" because of people who "villanised" her for moving on.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Miley Cyrus teases supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey [Video]

Miley Cyrus teases supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey

'Midnight Sky' singer Miley Cyrus has teased fans with the idea of forming a supergroup with Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey paying tribute to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published
Miley Cyrus obsessed with the Eagles since her grandmother passed away [Video]

Miley Cyrus obsessed with the Eagles since her grandmother passed away

Miley Cyrus has been listening to the music of the Eagles on repeat since her beloved grandmother Loretta "Mammie" Finley died in August.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published