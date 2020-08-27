Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked'

Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked'

Miley Cyrus has said her divorce from Liam Hemsworth "f****** sucked" because of people who "villanised" her for moving on.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Wears Completely Sheer Dress for VMAs 2020 Red Carpet!

Miley Cyrus looks so chic while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! Online


Miley Cyrus Does 'Wrecking Ball' Part 2 With 'Midnight Sky' Performance at VMAs

Miley Cyrus had another great “Wrecking Ball” moment at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredBelfast Telegraph


Miley Cyrus Adopts Abandoned Bulldog

Miley Cyrus did a great thing in the middle of this pandemic ... she adopted an abandoned pooch that...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Miley Cyrus says her divorce 'sucked' @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth | #MileyCyrus #LiamHemsworth https://t.co/KbWItm1yt6 7 minutes ago

ndkbaby

ndk baby Miley Cyrus says her 'very public' divorce from Liam Hemsworth 'f*****g sucked' for 'villainizing' https://t.co/ZxIpMAzSnt 32 minutes ago

9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity The singer gets candid in a new interview. https://t.co/zaztktAAYm 1 hour ago

TheTodayShow

The Today Show "Me and someone that I loved realised that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK, I c… https://t.co/2VL5G8W5Pv 2 hours ago

LoveSignZodiac

TraiStar Miley Cyrus Revealed What "Sucked" The Most About Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth https://t.co/Vqw7yXjdIQ Go here t… https://t.co/ywgo5b0CMH 2 hours ago

micoc76

Mico C RT @MileyUpdates: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce, Says TMZ. https://t.co/GShCukHwkT 3 days ago

LoveSignZodiac

TraiStar Yeah…Miley Cyrus's “Midnight Sky” Is About Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth https://t.co/omDBvltzrt Go here to learn… https://t.co/ogiX7bZhXJ 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Ultimate Trio? Dua Lipa wants supergroup with Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus [Video]

The Ultimate Trio? Dua Lipa wants supergroup with Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa thinks that she, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks could form an amazing supergroup after she worked with both artists.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters [Video]

Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters

Miley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Miley Cyrus marks 7th anniversary of Wrecking Ball [Video]

Miley Cyrus marks 7th anniversary of Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus admitted it "feels like a lifetime ago" since she released 'Wrecking Ball' as she marked the hit's seventh anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published