Noel Gallagher accuses American culture for sexulising women
Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has a problem with how America has created a culture where women are sexualised.
Noel Gallagher insists British culture would never sexualise a femaleNoel Gallagher has slammed Miley Cyrus and other American stars for promoting the sexualisation of women.
