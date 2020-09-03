Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:52s - Published
3 minutes ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
In a social media post on Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he, his wife and two...
ESPN - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • DNA • SBS • CTV News
Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages...
USATODAY.com - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS • WorldNews • CTV News
LOS ANGELES: Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message...
IndiaTimes - Published
9 hours ago Also reported by •
CTV News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources