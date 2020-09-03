Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife, daughters COVID-19 positive, Johnson announces

In a social media post on Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he, his wife and two...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDNASBSCTV News


'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsCTV News


Dwayne and family recover from Covid-19

LOS ANGELES: Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •CTV News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had coronavirus [Video]

'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and his family, wife Lauren and two daughters, Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana, contracted coronavirus around two-and-a-half weeks ago, and the 'Hobbs and Shaw' star admitted it..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Dwayne Johnson and his family all test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and his family all test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he and every member of his immediate family are on the road to recovery following positive COVID-19 tests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Dwayne Johnson and family recovered from COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and family recovered from COVID-19

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published