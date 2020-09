Ibrahym Babatunde Kabir RT @SkyNews: Dwayne Johnson said his family had recovered from the illness and are now "stronger and healthier", but urged fans to take it… 39 seconds ago

Mark Lawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 Wear a Mask RT @Reuters: Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19 https://t.co/BBnjl6AaT9 https://t.co/VQHpzGVjD7 2 minutes ago

FOX Providence Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, family all caught COVID-19 and have recovered - via @WPRI12 https://t.co/ULZ9ta6HH9 12 minutes ago

Abdull Rahman AL Ghamdi RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and his family have recovered from the #coronavirus after testing positive in recent weeks.… 22 minutes ago

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19 https://t.co/65hHbUVEPo https://t.co/1PhBgwMfo1 35 minutes ago

abc27 News Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Wednesday he, his wife Lauren and two daughters tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/vdDxWBkzPG 36 minutes ago

Park Street Journal Hollywood Actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” reveals he and his family had contracted covid. B… https://t.co/wXDZ2jEhQL 39 minutes ago