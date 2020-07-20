Burnt sculpture of Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia

Global  
 

A burnt wooden sculpture of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper on Wednesday (September 2).


Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket [Video]

Former Friend, Aide Reveals Just What First Lady Was Doing With 'Don't Care' Jacket

When First Lady Melania Trump went to visit children separated from their parents at the US-Mexican border, her choice of outfit raised eyebrows. On the back of Mrs. Trump's jacket was written 'I really don't care. Do u?' Now, her former friend and aide, Stephanie Winstone Wolkoff, has revealed what that choice was all about. According to CNN, Wolkoff said Mrs. Trump wore it because she felt it was the only way she could get the attention of the press. Wolkoff explained Mrs.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Melania Trump used private email in White House, longtime friend says

 Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says the first lady was doing what her husband has long accused Hillary Clinton of.
CBS News

Melania Trump book author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claims First Lady 'folded like a deck of cards'

 The author behind a new tell-all book on US First Lady Melania Trump has confirmed she recorded her former friend and shed light on the real logic behind a..
New Zealand Herald

Melania Trump Reportedly Used Her Personal Email for Government Business

 Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who served as Mrs. Trump’s senior adviser, told The Washington Post that the first lady also used encrypted messaging apps like..
NYTimes.com

Slovenia Slovenia Country in central Europe

Luka Doncic mania takes hold worldwide from USA to Slovenia to Spain

 Luka Doncic's stellar performance so far in his first playoffs has fans buzzing from the United States across Europe to his native Slovenia.
USATODAY.com
Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream' [Video]

Melania opens up about her own 'American Dream'

In her speech on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump opened up about realizing her own 'American Dream,' recalling a vision she had as a little girl in Slovenia under "Communist rule" of moving to America and working in fashion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published
Coronavirus: Austria steps up border checks as COVID-19 cases rise in Balkans [Video]

Coronavirus: Austria steps up border checks as COVID-19 cases rise in Balkans

As COVID-19 cases rise in the Balkans, people entering Austria from Slovenia are now facing checks of their cargo and health status.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44Published

Koper Koper City in Slovene Littoral, Slovenia


But Melania’s Emails! [Video]

But Melania’s Emails!

A former adviser to First Lady Melania Trump claims that she used private email accounts to conduct government business, something President Donald Trump has lambasted Hillary Clinton for.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published
Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye [Video]

Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:16Published
Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News [Video]

Bette Midler Says She Went Too Far Mocking Melania Trump | Billboard News

Bette Midler said she went too far in mocking Melania Trump's accent this week, and apologizing for a tweet in which she called the former model an "illegal alien."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published