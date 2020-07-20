Burnt sculpture of Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:37s - Published Burnt sculpture of Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia A burnt wooden sculpture of Slovenian-born U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, described by the artist as representing tensions in the United States, goes on show at an art gallery in the Slovenian seaside town of Koper on Wednesday (September 2). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 😷OnEaglesWings😷 Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/DrmQlNjGJa 6 minutes ago Edward Gerwer Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia https://t.co/DAaES0kb7X via @YahooNews 5 hours ago Robert Mouton Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia https://t.co/Mfm2PUjaBQ 5 hours ago Chandan Prajapati Burnt sculpture of FLOTUS Melania Trump representing 'tensions in the US' exhibited... https://t.co/MXTL3cjnn9 6 hours ago sharon zaplitny RT @CBSNews: WATCH: The burnt sculpture of first lady Melania Trump, which was set on fire on July 4, is now on display at an art gallery i… 6 hours ago Stephanie C. Fox Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia https://t.co/t0RJZBNTqv via @YahooNews 7 hours ago Jbaby56 Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia https://t.co/WS0ebF9GDp 11 hours ago Beth Spencer Definitely more representational https://t.co/QU46OO9mFJ 13 hours ago