Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case. Edward Baran reports.
Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned. The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.
The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny..
