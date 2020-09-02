Global  
 

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.View on euronews


Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case. Edward Baran reports.

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned. The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny: Germany urges EU action over Novichok poisoning

 It comes after specialists said a Novichok nerve agent was used on the Russian opposition figure.
Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 after Navalny poisoning

 BERLIN — A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a..
Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.

Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many EU countries closing borders, potentially misapplying the rules of the Schengen visa-free travel area. Berlin is proposing new ways of keeping Europe's borders open while assuaging concerns over health and safety.

 Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk and German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier consider vaccine company CureVac as one the world's most innovative firms, a..
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny..

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and..

