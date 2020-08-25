Global  
 

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent.

Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults.

The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving.

It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

